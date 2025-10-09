Assam’s agricultural exports expected to reach Rs 10,000 Cr by 2027: Atul Bora

Jorhat, Oct 9: Assam’s agricultural exports are expected to reach Rs 10,000 crore by 2026-27, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said during his visit to Janaki Krishi Farm in West Jorhat on Wednesday night.

“In the past, farmers’ produce was largely confined to local markets. Today, agricultural products from Assam are reaching international markets. Between 2022 and 2023, the state exported produce worth Rs 4,000 crore, including tea. By 2026-27, agricultural exports are expected to reach Rs 10,000 crore,” Bora said, highlighting the growth potential of the state’s agri-sector.

Speaking on the importance of commercially viable farming, the minister noted that such practices enable farmers to earn sustainable livelihoods. “Farming with commercial value helps farmers secure their income and improve their standard of living,” he added.

One such example is Janaki Krishi Farm, owned by Anand Agarwala of West Jorhat, which showcases advanced agricultural techniques.

Spread over eight bighas, the farm cultivates over 5,000 varieties of flowers, nearly 500 indigenous and exotic fruit varieties, and maintains 60 high-yield cattle alongside a well-organised aquaculture system.

Several local youths are also employed at the farm.

Bora lauded Agarwala’s efforts during the visit. “I had long wanted to visit this farm, located just 300 meters from National Highway 37, and I am delighted to witness Anand Agarwala’s work firsthand,” he said, calling him a true nature enthusiast and emphasising the role of such initiatives in transforming Assam’s agriculture sector.

“Contributions by individuals like Anand can bring significant change to our agriculture, which will, in turn, boost the state’s GDP,” Bora added.

The minister also reaffirmed the Chief Minister’s vision of placing Assam among the top five states in India in terms of agricultural development, noting that ongoing efforts are in place to advance this agenda.