Assam’s abundant flora & fauna could position NE as fragrance hub: Ravi Kota

Guwahati, Dec 1: Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Saturday held a meeting with the team from Inlamobi Pvt Ltd, led by CEO Vijaya Koumar, to explore potential collaborations for developing the Ayush and fragrance industry cluster in Assam.

"Assam's rich biodiversity, with its abundant flora and fauna, provides a unique opportunity to position the state and the northeastern region as a thriving hub for the fragrance industry. Discussions focused on market-led linkages, large-scale cultivation of aromatic plants in identified pockets, and sourcing of raw materials, along with identifying equivalent aromatic species," Kota said. Koumar highlighted strong interest from international investors, particularly from France and Taiwan, eager to contribute to this initiative. The team also explored the possibility of setting up a manufacturing unit by Inlamobi in Assam to cater to these markets and to establish connections with the French and Taiwanese industries.

The roadmap aims to align with the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 - Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in February to ensure tangible outcomes.

Dr. P. Radha Krishnanand, professor at NIPER Guwahati, provided valuable insights, emphasising how Assam's biodiversity and institutional support could drive this sector forward. Institutions like Guwahati Biotech Park, NEDFi, IIT Guwahati, and the International Trade Centre for Agar create a unique ecosystem for the fragrance industry.

Additionally, discussions included the potential for biomanufacturing and establishing a biofoundry to supply essentials to niche markets in France, Taiwan, and the Middle East.

By-

Staff Reporter