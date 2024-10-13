Assam's 43 pilgrims hospitalised in Gujarat after food poisoning return safe

Bajali, Oct 13: In a relief for families and officials alike, 43 pilgrims from Assam, who were hospitalised in Gujarat after suffering from suspected food poisoning, returned to their home state from Dwarka on Sunday.

Ashok Roy, a member of the affected group, provided an update on their condition, acknowledged the assistance of the Assam government and the Bajali administration in monitoring their situation.

Roy also praised the local administration and police in Jamnagar for their prompt response and support during the crisis, noting that they provided essential medical aid and ensured the safety of the pilgrims.

“Doctors informed us that the infection has affected the kidneys of some patients. People of all age groups were affected by this food poisoning. Thankfully, all but one patient has recovered; one remains hospitalised as his treatment continues for kidney infection,” Roy said.

The incident was marked by the loss of one pilgrim, Udbav Das from Chaibari, Manikpur in Bajali district, who succumbed to his illness.

The group had gone on a pilgrimage to the ancient city of Dwarka, believed to have been the capital of Lord Krishna's kingdom.

However, the journey turned into a nightmare on September 28, when they began experiencing severe symptoms, including diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, leading to hospitalisation in Jamnagar.

Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass acted swiftly upon learning of the incident, promptly notifying the Gujarat administration to investigate. “The Gujarat administration responded immediately, taking swift action and covering all medical expenses for the affected pilgrims. I appreciate their efforts and how they took the matter seriously,” Dass had previously said.