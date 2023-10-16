Assamese violinist Sunita Bhuyan wows Lakme Fashion Week with live performance

Guwahati, Oct 16: A historic moment unfolded on the Lakme Fashion Week Ramp during its grand finale at Pragati Maidan. Assamese violinist Sunita Khaund Bhuyan captivated the audience with a live performance of Assamese Bihu and the timeless melodies of Bhupen Hazarika, perfectly complementing the exquisite collection presented by designer Sanjukta Dutta.

This departure from the norm, which typically features live music with standard loud drum beats, left the fashion-savvy audience and culture enthusiasts of Delhi in sheer awe.

Sunita, known for her curated performances around the world, took on the challenge of providing the right musical atmosphere as models gracefully moved down the runway. What made this performance truly unique was the fact that she played entirely unplugged, with no pre-recorded tracks.

To recreate the authentic sounds of Assam, Assamese musicians Hemanta Saikia and Mihir Natta skillfully used humble instruments like the tabla and keys, as the runway couldn't accommodate a grand setup.

The show's conclusion was nothing short of spectacular, with the audience erupting in a standing ovation for both Sanjukta and Sunita. The fusion of fashion and music had clearly struck a chord with everyone present.

In a touching moment captured in a photograph, Sunita took her final bow alongside designer Sanjukta Dutta and the show's star attraction, Bollywood actress Adah Sharma. Sunita herself was adorned in a special creation by Sanjukta Dutta, a mekehlea chadar, adding an extra layer of significance to this extraordinary display of art and culture.