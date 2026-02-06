‘Assamese or Miya?’: CM Sarma asks Congress to clarify stand under Gaurav Gogoi

Jorhat, Feb 6: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched a political attack on the Congress, demanding that the party under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi clearly state whether it stands with the indigenous Assamese people or with the Miya community.

Addressing the media after distributing cheques to women beneficiaries under state empowerment schemes in Dergaon, Sarma alleged that the Congress has undergone a fundamental shift in its ideological and organisational character under Gogoi’s leadership.

“The Congress party must clarify its stand in advance, whether they on the side of the Assamese people or on the side of the Miyas?” the Chief Minister said. “This question has become unavoidable today.”

Allegations of demographic and land pressure, Sarma alleged that what he described as infiltration has led to large-scale occupation of land in Assam, claiming that nearly 3.2 million bighas have been encroached upon over time.

“Earlier, such settlements were largely confined to areas like Barpeta and Dhubri. Now we are seeing a movement towards places like Duliajan and Margherita,” he said. “If this continues, where will the indigenous people of Assam stay, and where will they go?”

Referring to protests during the Congress’s ongoing Parivartan Yatra, Sarma linked the slogan-shouting against Gogoi to growing public anxiety over land, identity and cultural preservation. He also cited alleged encroachments near religious and heritage sites, asserting that such developments have heightened local resentment.

The Chief Minister further claimed that individuals “hostile to Assamese interests” have gained influence within the Congress headquarters during Gogoi’s tenure, something he said was not the case when Ripun Bora and Bhupen Kumar Borah led the party.

“During Ripun Bora and Bhupen Bora’s time, such people had no space in the Congress. Today, under Gaurav Gogoi, anti-Assamese elements have found a place in the party’s core functioning,” Sarma alleged.

He specifically named Aman Udud, claiming that he plays a key role in the Congress social media cell, and linked him ideologically to Delhi-based activist Harsh Mander.

“Harsh Mander is a leftist from Delhi, and Aman Udud is his follower. These are the people advising Gaurav Gogoi today,” Sarma said. “They were associated with a book edited by them which claims that Miyas came to Assam first and the Assamese arrived later. These narratives directly go against Assamese history and identity.”

Sarma also accused the Congress social media machinery of indulging in what he termed as “character assassination.”

“The sole job of the Congress social media cell today is to spread malicious rumours about my family. Is this how politics should be conducted?” he asked.

He added that issues related to Gogoi and what he referred to as “Pakistan-linked allegations” would be discussed in the state cabinet, after which he would address the media on February 8.

On alliance-related issues, Sarma said that seat-sharing discussions between the BJP and AGP, including the Dergaon constituency, would be settled through dialogue.

“We do not believe in distributing tickets amid chaos. Decisions will be taken peacefully at the discussion table,” he said.