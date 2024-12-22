Assamese movie 'Gaman: The Last Journey' selected for LA film festival

Assamese film Gaman: The Last Journey has made it to the official selection of the Seven Continents Awards - SCA Los Angeles, an international film festival.

The central theme of the film revolves around the conflict of living in a society that embraces modern scientific advancements while preserving traditional rites and rituals. Should we remain steadfast to our traditions, or should we move forward hand- in-hand with science? In exploring this question, a compelling story has been crafted. It portrays how a crematorium symbolises our journey through the past, present, and the increasingly dominant influence of science in the future. This concept has been thoughtfully expressed through cinematic language in Gaman: The Last Journey.

The film has been directed by Chandra Mudoi, and stars Jatindra Nath Khanikar, Dibyajyoti Das, Amrita Gogoi, Saju Ahmed, Ashim Krishna Baruah, Arati Kalita, Amulya Kumar, Master Chakshit Om Sarma, etc.

The film is set to release on March 14, 2025.