Assamese language must open doors to new words: Education Minister

Bhattadev Khetra (Pathsala), Feb 2: Assamese people will have to adopt a liberal view for the expansion of the Assamese language, and the Asam Sahitya Sabha should take the initiative in this regard, observed Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu while addressing the National Intellectual Forum held as part of the 77th biennial conference of Asam Sahitya Sabha on Saturday.

Addressing the programme Pegu mentioned, “In its long history, the Assamese lexicon has adopted some words from Tai, Mising, or Bodo languages. Due to the reasons best known to the leaders of the language, it has stopped inducting new words into the language.”

“The orthodox motive, which deters the free flow of elements to Assamese from other tribal languages, has deprived us all of getting new words,” added Pegu.

He cited some words used by some well-known writers in their writings, but not included in the Assamese dictionary.

"No language can grow without the growth of its vocabulary, Pegu said.

The chief guest, Pegu lamented that due to the lack of a liberal approach towards the language by a section of Assamese intellectuals over the years, expansion of the language was not possible for ages.

"The Assamese language must open the doors, and Asam Sahitya Sabha should take the lead role for its expansion," Pegu said.

Saying that knowledge will not work properly if a person fails to acquire proper wisdom, the minister said, "Besides Asam Sahitya Sabha, such other ethnic organisations should also take the lead to help people to achieve wisdom for the greater interest of the society."

The conference was presided over by Dr. Surjya Kanta Hazarika and was inaugurated by Dr. Noni Gopal Mahanta, Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University.Dr. Dhanpati Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Bhattadev University; Dr. Dhruba Chakrabarty, principal (in charge) of Bholanath College, Dhubri; and Dr. Kamalakanta Bora, Meanwhile, addressing his last open meeting as the president of the biggest literary organisation of the State, Dr. Surjya Kanta Hazarika said that Asam Sahitya Sabha is working for the intellectual and literary development of the State.

The book fairs, science exhibition, various symposiums, etc., are some of the examples of its commitment in this direction, he said. Urging the state government to improve the standard of the libraries in primary and middle schools of the state, Dr. Hazarika also requested the education minister to allot at least one period in a week to teach students about the importance of reading and visiting libraries.

Earlier in the day, the Sabha flag was hoisted by its president, Dr. Surya Kanta Hazarika, in the presence of Cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who is also the president of the reception committee, and other dignitaries.The flag hoisting ceremony witnessed the unfurling of 77 flags in the first phase to mark the 77th conference of the Sabha and 108 flags to commemorate the length of its existence. The souvenir was formally released by Hitesh Deka, editor of Dainik Asam.

By

Haromohan Barman