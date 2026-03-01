Assamese film 'Moi Eti Nixhasor' wins Award of Excellence in US festival

Guwahati, Mar 1: Assamese feature film Moi Eti Nixhasor on a thief's life on the backdrop of the state's social and political landscape, has won the Award of Excellence Special Mention at the Accolade Global Film Competition.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Bidyut Kotoky, the movie is based on a true story written by senior journalist Anuradha Sharma Pujari.

The Award of Excellence Special Mention is a significant achievement within the US-based Accolade Global Film Competition, which Movie Maker magazine has named one of the top 25 festivals worth the entry fee, Kotoky said.

This rare distinction places the film among the top 10 entries of the entire competition, a feat reserved for projects that set the highest standard for artistry and technical brilliance, Kotoky emphasised.

The recognition just reinforces the belief that human emotions speak the same language, without showing any respect towards the man-made boundaries, he added.

"Although based in a remote village of Assam and in the not-so-distant past, this story reminds us time and again of the social and political challenges we all face in nearly every country in the time we are living in today," the director said.

Moi Eti Nixhasor (Koduwa the Nightbird) is on the life of Koduwa, an enigmatic village thief known for his cunning and wit, but whose honest attempts to improve his life are constantly frustrated by the whims and dictates of the local powers-that-be.

"We are deeply honoured by this recognition from such a prestigious global platform. This award belongs to the entire creative team that brought Koduwa's world to life. By the time our story ends, the audience is confronted with a poignant question - who is actually the real thief?" he said.

The lead cast is played by noted theatre actor Gunomoni Baruah, while several senior and junior artistes of Assamese film industry have enacted other important characters.

The Mumbai-based filmmaker further said that the film has also been selected at Covellite International Film Festival 2026 of the USA.

"After watching Moi Eti Nixhasor at Covellite, filmmakers described it as a 'delightful little celebration' with strong audience engagement. While it is not a major festival like Cannes or Sundance, it is highly regarded for its quality, diversity and dedication to showcasing independent work from around the world," he added.

Although he did not share any timeline, but Kotoky said that once the film is commercially released in Assam a few months down the line, the people of the state will shower similar love toward it.

The film has been produced by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and Red River & Blue Hills.

PTI