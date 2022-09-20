Assamese film director Munna Ahmed suffers heart attack, admitted to hospital

Guwahati, Sep 20: Noted Assamese film director Munna Ahmed was admitted to a hospital on Monday after he suffered a heart attack.

According to sources, the 55-year-old director is in a critical condition. He was admitted to the hospital last night after he suddenly felt uneasy.

Moreover, the family of Ahmed has sought financial assistance from the government.

Some of the popular Assamese movies Ahmed has directed include Jun Jole Kopalot, Jibon Nodir Duti Paar, Zaakhm, Maa Tumi Ananya, Priya Milan, Aghari Atma, Ontohin Jatra

The film director is also the founder of one of the state's best acting institutes-- Assam School of Drama.