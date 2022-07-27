Assamese dancer Chandana Devi no more

Guwahati, July 27: Assamese artist Chandana Devi who performed dance numbers in several Assamese movies and music videos breathed her last on Tuesday night.

As per sources, she was suffering from kidney disease, which resulted in her untimely death.

Ex BJP MLA Angoorlata Deka in a tweet paid her condolences to the bereaved family.





It's heartwrenching to hear about the demise of Smt.Chandana Devi, well known dancer of Assamese Film Industry. My deepest condolence to the beavered family, may the departed soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mF4ENIVWnQ — Angoorlata Deka (@DekaAngoorlata) July 27, 2022




