'Assamese' among 5 receives India's 'Classical Language' status

Guwahati, Oct 4: A moment of pride for the people of Assam as the Union Cabinet on Thursday conferred the classical language status to five languages, including Assamese, in the list.

Previously, only six languages in India had achieved this prestigious status. now, Assamese has been added to the list, marking the realisation of a long-cherished dream and a moment of celebration.

Along with Assamese, the four other languages recognised as ‘classical languages’ are Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, and Bengali.

Now the tally of classical Indian languages has reached 11.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the microblogging website and wrote, “This dignity gave our ancient language an aesthetic ornament.”

“With today's historic decision, we will be able to take our beloved mother tongue to the world, and we will all be more committed to preserving the language,” added Sarma.

Notably, to be recognised as a classical language, a language must have a history of 1,500 to 2,000 years, showcasing its originality and possessing a body of ancient literature, and the Assamese language fulfills all these requirements, making it a strong candidate for this esteemed recognition.

PM Modi emphasised the commitment to promoting regional languages. The initiative aims to preserve India's rich language legacy while generating jobs in academic and cultural sectors.

"Our Government cherishes and celebrates India's rich history and culture. We have also been unwavering in our commitment to popularising regional languages," PM Modi wrote on the microblogging website.









I am extremely glad the Cabinet has decided that Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali and Prakrit will be conferred the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 3, 2024








