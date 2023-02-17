84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assamese actress Jupitora Bhuyan joins TMC

By The Assam Tribune
Assamese actress Jupitora Bhuyan joins TMC
Source: Twitter 

Guwahati, Feb 17: Popular Assamese actress Jupitora Bhuyan on Friday joined the Trinamool Congress in Assam.

She joined the TMC in the presence of state president Ripun Bora and other leaders at the state headquarters today.

While welcoming the actress, the Assam Chapter of the TMC tweeted that Bhuyan's joining will play an important role in strengthening the party.

