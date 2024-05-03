Assam: Youtuber attacked by miscreant in Mangaldoi, probe underway

Mangaldoi, May 2: In a shocking incident, a Youtuber and actor from Assam, Deepjyoti Deka, sustained grievous injuries on his head after a miscreant attacked the YouTuber from behind in Mangaldoi on Thursday.

As per sources, Deepjyoti was attacked with a ‘beer’ bottle in front of a wine shop at Gaonburhapara, Ward No. 8 of Mangaldoi, at around 8:30 p.m.



According to an FIR lodged by his father, the miscreant, identified as Dhanmani Deka, attacked his son from behind.



Following the incident, Deepjyoti was first rushed to the Mangaldai Civil Hospital and then shifted to a private hospital at Baihata Chariali for further treatment.



The cause of the attack is suspected to be an outcome of some personal enmity, but his father didn't disclose anything in this regard.



Meanwhile, the accused is stated to be at large till the filing of this report and the police have initiated an investigation in connection with the incident.

