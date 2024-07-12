Assam: Youths avert suicide attempt of elderly man in Barpeta

Barpeta, July 12: An elderly man was rescued from the Nakhanda River in Barpeta district after an apparent suicide attempt on Thursday.

According to sources, the man was saved by three youths passing by.

Eyewitnesses said that the man, believed to be a resident of Salmara in Nalbari District, jumped into the river from the bridge.

The reasons for his actions are yet to be determined, though some bystanders speculated that he might have consumed pesticides or some other form of poison before jumping into the river.

The heroes of the hour were three young men - Jamal Khan, Azahar Ali, and Mahibul - who were traveling to Guwahati when they spotted the drowning man from the river bridge. Without hesitation, they swung into action.

The trio quickly commandeered a nearby boat and pulled the elderly man from the swirling waters.

Following the rescue, the Barpeta police were alerted, and they rushed the man to Barpeta Medical College for treatment.