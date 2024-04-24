Assam: Youth stabbed to death, another injured in Baksa

Bajali, April 24: In a horrifying incident, a 22-year-old youth was stabbed to death by some unidentified miscreants in Assam’s Baksa on Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident took place in Pakhamara village under the jurisdiction of Barbari Police Station, where the deceased, identified as Ramani Baishya, was stabbed to death by the miscreants.

It is learned that another youth, Rakesh Lahari (22), also sustained severe injuries in the attack.

The duo was rushed to the Mushalpur Civil Hospital. However, doctors declared Ramani Baishya brought dead, while Rakesh Lahari has been referred to Nalbari for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the brutal attack on the two youths is yet to be ascertained, however, the police have launched an investigation into the matter.



