Assam: Youth shot by police after attempting to escape custody

Guwahati, Jul 29: A youth accused of murdering a teenage girl was shot by police as he tried to escape from custody on Monday.

The accused youth has been identified as Rahul Hussain, and after the incident, he was taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) around 5:30 am with a bullet wound.



According to reports, the Kamrup police arrested Rahul on charges of killing a teenage girl in Hajo.



The victim’s body was found floating in water under a culvert on the Bagta-Bholabari road after the incident.

