Assam youth paddles 1100 km to Jharkhand to spread awareness of air pollution

Bajali, August 4: In a bid to spread awareness of pollution-free India, a youth from Assam completed an 1100 km cycle journey from Bajali district to Jharkhand's Baba Baidyanath Dham temple, where lakhs of devotees across the country have visited the temple to offer prayers during the holy month of 'Shravan'.

The youth, identified as 26-year-old Himangshu Sarma, a resident of Titka village in Pathsala town under lower Assam's Bajali district and he started his journey on July 21 from Assam and reached Jharkhand on July 26h

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Himangshu said, "Air pollution is rising day by day. Traffic is the main cause of air pollution, and it negatively affects our lives. People are addicted to their motorcycles and cars. We have to control it for our health. To reduce pollution, cycling is one of the best solutions, and it's good for our health too."

