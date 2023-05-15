Assam: Youth missing after swimming in Brahmaputra with friends

Dhubri, May 15: A 17-year-old youth from West Bengal went missing after he went for a swim in the Brahmaputra river with four friends at Dhubri Panchu Ghat on Sunday.

The youth, identified as Amit Das, was working as a painter in Dhubri and had gone to the river for recreation, informed locals.

According to his friends, Das was swept away by the strong current of the river and could not be traced. They informed the local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, who reached the spot and launched a search operation.

The SDRF team used boats and divers to look for Das in the river, but could not find him till Sunday. The search operations will resumed on Monday morning, officials said.

The Brahmaputra River is known for its unpredictable and dangerous flow, especially during the monsoon season. Several cases of drowning have been reported from various parts of the district in recent years.