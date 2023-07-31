Assam youth killed by miscreants in Meghalaya

Guwahati, July 31: In a tragic incident, a youth from Assam has been allegedly killed by some miscreants in Meghalaya on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Rafiqul Islam who hailed from Kumuri village of Kokrajhar district in Assam.

Reportedly, Islam along with his father-in-law went to Ri-bhoi district in Meghalaya for work. On Sunday, the deceased was attacked by some people after his father-in-law went for shopping.

According to sources, Rafiqul was grievously attacked by some sharp weapons on his head and his body was dumped by the unidentified miscreants.

The incident occurred at a locality under Umiam Police station.