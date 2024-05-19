Assam youth goes missing at Malda Railway Station

Bajali, May 19: A youth hailing from Assam’s Baksa went missing from Malda Railway Station in West Bengal.

According to sources, the missing youth, identified as Gautam Das, was returning to his native place when he went missing from the railway station.

The family members of the youth tried to contact and find him, however, they had been unsuccessful in tracing him.

They appealed to citizens to contact 9957456875 if they come into contact with the missing person.