Assam youth goes missing after leaving for Chennai in search of job

Jorhat, Mar 18: A youth from Assam’s Mariani went missing after he left for Chennai in pursuit of a job.

As per sources, the missing youth, identified as Sauna Bhumij, left from Tinsukia via train to Chennai on Sunday, March 10, in search of a job.



However, on Monday, the youth told his family over the phone that the train left him after he went down to drink water at Purulia station.



Unfortunately, after the incident, Sauna’s phone couldn’t be connected again and his family members are still waiting for his return.



Following the incident, the family members informed about Sauna at Deberapar Police as well as the Railway Police but could not find any leads.

