Assam

Assam youth found dead under mysterious condition in Bihar

By The Assam Tribune
Assam youth found dead under mysterious condition in Bihar
Guwahati, July 27: In a horrific incident, a youth from Assam has been found dead under mysterious condition in Bihar on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya Nath who hailed from Jorhat district in Assam. His lifeless body was found outside his house in Durgapur.

It is also reported that Nath went to Chennai for a job but ended up in Bihar.

More details are awaited regarding the news.

The Assam Tribune


