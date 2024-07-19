Assam youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Gujarat

Bajali, Jul 19: A youth from Assam was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Gujarat.

The youth identified as Pranjit Das, aged 18 from Howly, Assam, was staying in Gujarat for a long time due to his work.



The youth’s mysterious death has left the family in shock.



Tragically, the family member has not been able to bring the body of the youth to their homes due to a lack of money.



The untimely death of the youth has sent shockwaves across Howly.

