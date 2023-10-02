Assam: Youth electrocuted to death in Hailakandi

HAILAKANDI, Oct 2: A youth was electrocuted to death in Hailakandi district on Monday.

The youth has been identified as Nahim Uddin, aged 30.

The body of the deceased has been sent to SK Roy Civil Hospital for a postmortem. The incident occurred in the Dhalai-Molai area, 30 km from Hailakandi town, under the Katlicherra circle of the district, when he was working on an electric pole.

Local people demanded the payment of adequate compensation to the victim's family.