Assam

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Youth electrocuted to death during construction work in Jorhat
Representational image

Jorhat, Jun 12: A tragic incident unfolded in Assam’s Jorhat district where a youth was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with a high-power electric wire on Tuesday.

According to information received, the youth was working in a risky situation under a high-capacity electric cable of 11,000 kilovolts. The construction was going on for a two-storey office of the forest department in Jorhat.

The youth identified as Nabajyoti Bora of Baligaon Napamua village was a mason working on the construction site of this office building, but unfortunately he came into contact with a high-voltage wire, leading to his untimely demise.

It may be mentioned that when the forest department's two-storey office building was being constructed dangerously under the 11 kV high-powered power transmission wire, many people pointed out that it may be a risky affair and asked the authorities to construct the building some distance away, but the contractors and departmental officials did not pay any heed to the matter.

