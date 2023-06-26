Assam: Youth drowns after jumping into pond in Sivasagar

Guwahati, June 26: In an unfortunate incident, a youth in Sivasagar district of Assam died after he jumped into a pond on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Anirban Borah who went missing after jumping into the pond for swimming.

Reportedly, the pond was illegally dug by the alleged land mafias in Amguri area of Sivasagar.

Anirban was playing football with his friends when he into the pond and went missing.

Following the incident, locals informed the Gaurisagar Police and a rescue operation was launched to discover the missing youth.

After the few hours, the body of the deceased was retrieved and was sent to the hospital for post-mortem reports.