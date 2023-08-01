Assam: Youth dies of electrocution in Nagaon

Guwahati, Jul Aug 1: In a tragic incident a youth died of electrocution at Sonaribali under Samguri police station area of Nagaon district on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Ruhul Amin, aged 36, a resident of Karaiguri village.

According to reports the youth got electrocuted at a summer fair which took place at Sonaribali playground at 7 pm.

Following the tragic incident the electrocuted man was rushed to the Samguri Primary Health Centre where the doctors declared him brought dead.