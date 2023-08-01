85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Youth dies of electrocution in Nagaon

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Youth dies of electrocution in Nagaon
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Jul Aug 1: In a tragic incident a youth died of electrocution at Sonaribali under Samguri police station area of Nagaon district on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Ruhul Amin, aged 36, a resident of Karaiguri village.

According to reports the youth got electrocuted at a summer fair which took place at Sonaribali playground at 7 pm.

Following the tragic incident the electrocuted man was rushed to the Samguri Primary Health Centre where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Youth dies of electrocution in Nagaon

Guwahati, Jul Aug 1: In a tragic incident a youth died of electrocution at Sonaribali under Samguri police station area of Nagaon district on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Ruhul Amin, aged 36, a resident of Karaiguri village.

According to reports the youth got electrocuted at a summer fair which took place at Sonaribali playground at 7 pm.

Following the tragic incident the electrocuted man was rushed to the Samguri Primary Health Centre where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
Advertisement
Skip Ad