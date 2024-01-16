Assam: Youth dies in scuffle in Silchar; one detained

Silchar, Jan 16: Amidst the Bihu festivities, a shocking incident unfolded wherein a youth aged around 27-year-old died in a scuffle between family members over a dispute at Dholai in Assam’s Cachar district on Monday night.

The injured youth, identified as Riaz Uddin Laskar alias Babu, a resident of Jamalpur in Dholai constituency, was rushed to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) with grievous injuries, wherein he reportedly succumbed.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed the press that a fight occurred between two families due to a long-standing dispute over financial transactions. The injured person was immediately shifted to SMCH and he succumbed to injuries during treatment. In this regard, the local people vandalised a vehicle. The SP added that the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

“The accused managed to escape from the spot, but one woman allegedly involved in the incident has been detained. The situation is under control and we are investigating the case,” the SP said.