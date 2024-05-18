Assam: Youth dies by suicide in Bajali; mentions health issues in note

Bajali, May 18: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man took his own life by hanging himself in a room in Assam’s Pathsala on Friday.

According to sources, the deceased was a resident of Titka village in Bajali district. He is survived by his parents.

Sources informed that the deceased had been suffering from depression for the past few months following some family issues.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot where he mentioned his sinus infection, family problems, and depression. He further stated that his family is not to blame for his extreme step.

It is learned that his father is a retired employee of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).







