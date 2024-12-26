Assam youth dies by suicide at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

Guwahati, Dec 26: A 21-year-old youth from Assam allegedly died by suicide at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The second-year MBBS student identified as Ratnesh Kumar Mishra, hailing from Dibrugarh, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room, just a day before he was scheduled to appear for his second-year examinations.

Mishra left a note in his hostel room where he mentioned that no one was responsible for his death.

The police believe that financial problems at home may have been the reason behind the student's extreme step.

According to the police, Mishra had also sent a voice message to his younger brother, asking him to convince their father not to sell their land and encouraging his brother to pursue a career in medicine while staying in Assam.

Reportedly, Mishra returned to the campus in Bhubaneswar after a 10-day vacation with his father accompanying him.