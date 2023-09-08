85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Youth dies after being struck by lightning in Chirang

By Monisha Devi
Assam: Youth dies after being struck by lightning in Chirang
Photo: IANS (Representational image)

Guwahati, Sep 8: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old youth died after being struck by lightning at his residence in Chirang district of Assam.

The incident took place in the district's Ankorbari area on Thursday night during heavy downpours in the region.

The deceased has been identified as Bijoy Maduwa.

Meanwhile, the youth’s family members found his lifeless body on Friday morning and immediately informed the authorities.

Upon receiving information, local police and the district magistrate reached the spot and took the body for post-mortem.

