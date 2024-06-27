Assam: Youth brutally thrashed by police in Lekhapani

Margherita, Jun 27: At a time when we expect protection from police officials, a shocking incident has come to light where a drunk police officer from Lekhapani mercilessly thrashed a youth in Assam.

The incident unfolded in Tinsukia's Lekhapani area.



As per sources, the police officer identified as Pranjal Phukan, under the influence of alcohol, allegedly thrashed the youth for no reason and also hurled abuses at him.

The victim has been identified as Pradum Chettri, an MBA student.

According to eyewitnesses, Pranjal Phukan, the sub-inspector of Lekhapani Police Station, along with the other three police personnel, allegedly slapped the youth who was inside his vehicle and threatened to shoot him.

Meanwhile, the youth's family members have lodged an FIR at the Lekhapani police station against the police officer and the police personnel who accompanied him.

