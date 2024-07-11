Assam: Youth brutally beaten to death in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh, Jul 11: A terrifying incident unfolded in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, where a youth was brutally beaten to death by a group of miscreants.

The incident occurred in Dibrugarh’s Alubari area, and the deceased has been identified as Kamal Sonar, aged 24.



As per the information received, a youth named Deepjyoti Rajbongshi, due to some previous feuds, attacked Kamal with around 11 to 12 youths on Wednesday night.



Following the incident, the victim was rushed to the Assam Medical College, but the youth succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning.

Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.