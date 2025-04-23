Assam youth arrested in Kerala for gruesome double murder, revenge likely motive

Kottayam, April 23: Kerala Police on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of Amit Orang, a native of Assam and a former domestic help, in connection with the brutal murder of a prominent businessman and his wife in Kottayam.

According to police, Amit was apprehended at Meladoor, near Mala in Thrissur. He was hiding in a poultry farm in Meladoor. The police said that they had tracked down the mobile phone location to nab the accused.

The crime came to light on Tuesday morning when a housemaid, who arrived as usual, noticed the back door was open and sensed something was wrong. After receiving no response from the residents, she alerted the neighbours, who then informed the police.

Police later discovered the mutilated bodies of Vijayakumar and his wife Meera in separate rooms of the house. Both victims were found disrobed, raising suspicions of a particularly violent crime.

Investigators also found that the CCTV hard disc was missing, suggesting the involvement of someone familiar with the household.

Suspicion quickly fell on Amit, who had previously worked at the house and was dismissed in November last year after allegedly stealing a mobile phone and cash. He had spent time in jail and was recently released on bail.

According to police, Amit harboured a grudge against Vijayakumar after his dismissal.

CCTV footage showed Amit checking into a lodge in Kottayam on Sunday. On Monday evening, he was seen entering the Kottayam railway station with a platform ticket. Investigators believe he committed the murders late that night.

An axe, believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered from the house. Forensic analysis confirmed Amit's fingerprints on the weapon and at multiple locations inside the house.

His identity was further confirmed by matching fingerprints with those recorded during his previous arrest.

The victims, Vijayakumar and Meera, were prominent entrepreneurs and owners of a high-end convention centre, among other businesses. Police have largely ruled out burglary as a motive in the double murder, as no valuables were found missing and the house was not ransacked.

-With inputs from agencies