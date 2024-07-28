Assam: Youth arrested for uploading objectionable video of minor in Dhubri

Dhubri, July 28: A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Assam’s Dhubri district for uploading an objectionable video involving a minor on a pornographic website.

The incident occurred approximately three to four years ago, when the minor, who is now eight years old, was victimised.



The police took suo motu action against the accused, identified as Khairul Islam from Islamnagar, after receiving information through their cyber cell.



The case has been registered under Dhubri Police Station Case No. 262/2024, invoking sections 6/14(2)/15 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 83(2) of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act.



Islam was produced before the Dhubri Court and has been placed on police remand for three days as the investigation continues.

