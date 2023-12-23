Assam: Youth arrested for supporting ULFA-I on social media

Guwahati, Dec 23: Amidst the prevailing tension concerning safeguarding the commoners from extremists, the Assam Police on Saturday arrested one youth from Tamulpur area for supporting the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in a Facebook comment.

According to initial information, the Tamulpur Police arrested the youth, identified as Bijumani Rabha, who commented on a Facebook post in support of the banned outfit. He also expressed his wish to join the extremists.

It has come to the fore that the police have found clues that Bijumani was in touch with ULFA-I and are currently interrogating him to uncover further details.

According to reports, he is currently under three-day police custody.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh said, “Any person who expresses his willingness to join or support any terrorist group banned by the government will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law. Please be careful about what is written about banned organisations on social media.”



