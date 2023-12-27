Assam: Youth arrested for supporting ULFA-I on Facebook post

Barpeta, Dec 27: Amid glimpse of hope over talks and signing of peace accord between ULFA pro-faction, Central and state governments, a youth was arrested from Assam’s Barpeta district on Tuesday for commenting in support of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on social media platform.

According to sources, the arrestee, Mohidul Islam commented ‘ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah Zindabad’ in a Facebook post.



He was arrested by Barpeta Police by registering a case 585/2023, U/S-10(B)/39(2) under UA(P) Act.



In the advent of the Centre-ULFA Peace deal, such actions from the upcoming youths have become a cause of concern for the authority.











