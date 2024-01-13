Assam youth allegedly killed by roommate in UP’s Kanpur

Barpeta, Jan 13: In yet another shocking incident, a 25-year-old man from Assam’s Barpeta district was allegedly killed by his roommate in Uttar Pradesh.

According to initial information, the deceased, Sadek Miyan, went to Uttar Pradesh to work in a plastic factory in Kanpur a year ago.

The family members of the deceased said that he was sharing his rental place with another man from Upper Assam, Asuruddin Ali.

They revealed that Sadek withdrew Rs. 50,000 from bank to send it to his family for Magh Bihu celebration, however, later, he got engaged into brawl with his roommate Asuruddin over money last Monday.

The family members alleged that in a fit rage, Asuruddin stabbed him to death with a sharp weapon.

The body has been brought to his home after four days for last rites.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased lodged an FIR at a local police station in Uttar Pradesh against Asuruddin Ali in connection with the incident.