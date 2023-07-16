Assam: Yaba tablets seized in Hailakandi, 3 held

Hailakandi, Jul 16: Hailakandi police on Saturday night arrested three persons and seized 8000 yaba tablets from their possession.

The additional superintendent of police Bidyut Das Boro informed that the arrested persons have been identified as Anwar Hussain Laskar, 23, Jabir Uddin Laskar, 28 and Akbar Hussain Laskar.

They are the residents of Muhammadpur- Joykrishnapur village of the district. A case under NDPS Act has been registered in Lala police station, officer informed.

Furthermore, two motor cycles have also been seized from them.

According to Bora they have received numerous complaints from Krishnapur, Sahabad, Dhalcherra, Bilaipura and Lalacherra villages regarding the illegal selling of drugs and on the basis of specific information police personnel from Abdullapur police outpost under Lala police station arreste them on the disguise of purchaser.

Meanwhile, the Market value of the seized yaba tablets is estimated around Rs 40 lakh. Further investigation on the matter is on.