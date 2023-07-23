Assam Wrestling Association granted WFI membership

Guwahati, Jul 23: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Saturday officially granted membership to the Assam Wrestling Association (AWA).

Earlier, the AWA had sought legal intervention to suspend the national federation's election, but now they have been accepted as a member, as confirmed by the Indian Olympic Association's ad-hoc committee for wrestling.

Meanwhile, president of Assam Wrestling Association Ratul Sharma mentioned that the state body has finished all the necessary procedures for membership.