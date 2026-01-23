Assam wraps up successful Davos debut, CM Sarma meets over 200 global business leaders

Guwahati, Jan 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday wrapped up what he described as a successful debut for the State at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, marked by wide-ranging interactions with global business leaders and changemakers, and discussions aimed at unlocking new investment opportunities for Assam.

Sharing a Day 5 update from Davos, the Chief Minister said he met over 200 business leaders during the course of the summit and held multiple interactions focused on learning, collaboration, and future partnerships.

“Wrapped up Assam’s successful Davos debut as I met over 200 business leaders and interacted with a host of changemakers. I head back to Bharat with a lot of learning and with a lot of new opportunities unlocked for Assam. Will share the outcomes on reaching Assam,” Sarma shared on micro blogging site.

On Thursday evening at WEF Davos, the Chief Minister held what he termed a “very fruitful” discussion with Eugene Willemsen, CEO (International Beverages), and Caroline Berson, Vice President, Government Relations, PepsiCo.

During the meeting, Sarma conveyed the State Government’s plan to ensure assured institutional credit to potato farmers in Assam through an exclusive tripartite agreement involving the State Bank of India (SBI), PepsiCo, and the Government of Assam.

The proposal aims to strengthen farmer linkages with industry while ensuring access to formal credit and stable market opportunities.

The discussions also covered PepsiCo’s expansion plans in Assam, a review of the progress of the company’s Nalbari plant, and ways to deepen collaboration with the State’s farming community.

The Chief Minister emphasised Assam’s commitment to supporting agri-based industries and creating a conducive ecosystem for both investors and farmers.

Officials said the Davos engagements are expected to translate into concrete investment proposals and partnerships, with the Chief Minister indicating that a detailed account of outcomes from the WEF meetings will be shared after his return to Assam.