Assam Women’s University to add Petroleum Science, Commerce departments from 2026

Jorhat, Oct 7: After completing 12 years of existence on September 11 last, the Assam Women’s University (AWU) at Rowriah here is preparing to add two new departments and roll out new programmes.

The AWU, the only women’s university in the Northeastern region, has initiated the process to add the departments of Petroleum Science and Technology as well as Commerce with two new programmes, scheduled to commence from the next academic session of 2026-27.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, AWU vice chancellor Prof Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar said that a one-year diploma programme on Petroleum Science and Technology and another six-month certificate programme on six important subjects of Commerce will be added to the list of programmes conducted by the university.

Prof Rajkonwar said that the opening of new departments is part of the vision of making the university a centre of excellence dedicated to women’s education, research, and development, while keeping pace with innovation and disruptive technology. She said that the university had chosen the programmes after doing necessary surveys regarding the need and demand for skilled persons in those particular subjects.

The vice chancellor further said that a survey by the AWU and the Department of Petroleum Technology at Dibrugarh University revealed a need for skill enhancements for career progression among mid-level officials at both government-owned and private oil companies operating in Upper Assam, and also for fresh students to get employed in the oil sector. She said that the curriculum of the programme has already been prepared by the university in collaboration with the Department of Petroleum Technology at Dibrugarh University. The programme will be run in a hybrid mode and eligibility will be passing the higher secondary (Science) exam.

Similarly, the six-month programme to be launched by the proposed Commerce department, with support from the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), Mumbai, has been designed to address the current business and commerce scenario of the State. This will ensure that students can gain employment after completion, the vice chancellor said. The eligibility for this programme will be passing the higher secondary exam in any stream.

The six-month programme includes six modules, with one month dedicated to each subject – GST, Tally, Payroll, TDS (Tax Deducted at Source), and ITR (Income Tax Return). The final month will be allocated for an internship.

Prof Rajkonwar said that the process for establishing the two departments is underway, following approvals granted by the various committees of the AWU.

The university now offers 44 postgraduate and undergraduate programmes through 15 departments, with the availability of 1,635 courses.

The vice chancellor added that another aim is to use the new departments and programmes to attract students to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). She said that STEM emphasises critical thinking, collaboration, and innovation, aiming to equip students with the skills needed for success in a technologically advanced world and for future careers in STEM and other fields.

At present, the AWU has over 1,100 students, 54 faculty members (permanent and non-permanent), and 37 employees (permanent and non-permanent).

Prof Rajkonwar further informed that the AWU’s new huge campus, spread over 58 bighas at Teok Koliapani in the district, is nearing completion. The academic building has been constructed, and the university will begin functioning from the new campus in the coming months, she added.

She also said that a part of the university will continue to operate from its present campus at Rowriah.