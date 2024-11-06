Assam Women’s Association in Bengaluru conducts free cancer screening in Halasuru

Bengaluru, Nov 6: The Assam Women’s Association (AWA) in Bengaluru, known as Xokhi, organised a free Breast Cancer Screening Programme on November 3, aimed at supporting underprivileged women and its staff.

The event took place at the Gautampura Football Ground, Artillery Road, Halasuru, Bangalore.

The initiative, conducted in collaboration with the Poorna Sudha Cancer Foundation, underscored the need to promote community health and support women's well-being.

This outreach programme provided vital health services to women who might otherwise lack access to such screenings.

For those looking to learn more or connect with the Assam Women’s Association in Bengaluru, please reach out via email at [email protected].







AT Photo: Assam Women's Association (AWA) 'Xokhi' in collaboration with Poorna Sudha Cancer Foundation conducted a breast cancer screening programme



