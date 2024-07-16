86 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Woman’s ankle severed by dumper in freak accident

By The Assam Tribune
AT Photo

Titabor, July 16: In a shocking incident, a freak accident severed the ankle part of right leg of a woman by a dumper truck in Assam’s Jorhat district on Tuesday morning.

According to initial information, the accident took place in Borholla area where a stone laden dumper truck, bearing the registration number AS09 C 6720, moving towards Titabor ran over two women riding a scooter.

The horrible accident resulted in the rupture of a woman, identified as Uma Mising while another lady Rajanti Polong sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital for immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, the local police arrived at the spot and seized the dumper truck that caused the accident.

