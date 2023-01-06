Assam woman, son in Pakistan jail

Nagaon, Jan 6: A woman from Nagaon in Assam and her minor son, who have been missing since November, have landed in a Pakistan jail for allegedly entering that country without proper documents, the police and her family members claimed here.

The woman, who lost her husband two years ago, and her minor son went missing from their home since November 26, 2022, her mother Azifa Khatun said in a complaint lodged at the Nagaon police station after the incident. Subsequently, she received a letter in December from a law firm in Pakistan by post stating that the two were arrested for crossing the borders without any legal travel documents and were lodged in the Quetta district jail, Khatun said.

The woman had sold her marital property here before leaving for Pakistan with another man, suspected to be an Afghan national, who is also reported to be arrested and lodged in the same jail, she said.

Khatun had approached the police again for "recovery of the lady from Pakistan and handing her over to the family here," she said.

The matter has been referred to higher authorities as it concerns two countries and a decision can be taken only "at an appropriate level," a police official said.

Khatun claimed that she had written to the Pakistan embassy, but as she did not get any response from it she has decided to file a petition in Delhi High Court to ensure the safety and security of the life of her daughter and grandson along with their release from Pakistan jail.

She said she has also written to President Draupadi Murmu seeking the mandatory permission to file the petition with the High Commissioner, Embassy of Islamic Republic of Pakistan as a respondent in the case.