Assam: Woman severely stabbed by neighbour in Nagaon

Raha, Jul 29: In a shocking incident, a woman was attacked with a knife by her neighbour on Sunday night in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The horrifying incident unfolded in Kasalukhua locality under the Sadar police station.



As per sources, the woman was at her residence when the neighbour, identified as Apu Bora, brutally stabbed her stomach, leaving her severely injured.



The accused individual is currently absconding after committing the crime.



Meanwhile, the victim's family has lodged a written complaint against the perpetrator at Nagaon police station. The motive behind the attack will come to light after the police investigate the case.

