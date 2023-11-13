Assam: Woman murdered in Kokrajhar under suspicion of witchcraft

Guwahati, Nov 13:In a shocking incident, a woman in Assam’s Kokrajhar district was allegedly murdered by a man on suspicion of practicing witchcraft on Sunday.

The terrifying incident occurred at Bhogjhara Samarpur village in Gossaigaon, under the Tulasibil police station.

According to reports, the woman was murdered by a person, namely Lakhan Tudu, who was later apprehended by the locals after committing the crime.

Furthermore, the accused, under the influence of alcohol, confessed to his crime.