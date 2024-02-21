Assam: Woman killed over suspicion of witchcraft in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, Feb 21: In a gruesome incident, a woman was killed by a few unidentified miscreants during the late hours of Tuesday in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on suspicion of carrying out witchcraft.

According to initial information, the incident was reported at Mohkuma in Gossaigaon, where the unidentified miscreants slit the throat of the victim while she was sleeping with a sharp weapon inside her bedroom.

The victim, identified as Maino Hadsa, went to sleep as usual after having dinner. However, the following morning, on Wednesday, her son was calling her repeatedly to wake her up. When she didn’t respond, the son opened the door, only to spot his mother’s body, smeared with blood.

The son, who was shocked to see the body of his mother, immediately informed the villagers.

After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot this morning and recovered the body and sent it to Kokrajhar for a postmortem examination.

A section of the villagers suspect that the woman was murdered on suspicion of practising witchcraft.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter.