Assam: Woman killed in train accident at Bijni

Bijni, July 31: An unidentified elderly woman was killed when the northbound Avadh Assam Express collided with her at Baghmara in Bijni area of Chirang district on Tuesday.

The victim's body was recovered from the scene by the railway police guard post at Bijni railway station.

Speaking to the media, a Railway police guard of Bijni Railway station said, “We discovered the body at around 1am in the morning on Tuesday. The woman’s identity has not been identified yet.”

Police suspect a possible case of suicide.

Meanwhile, the body has been taken to Baghmara police station, Bjini and later it will be taken to a nearby hospital for post-mortem