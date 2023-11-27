Assam: Woman killed in elephant attack in Goalpara

Goalpara, Nov 27:In a tragic incident, a woman in the Goalpara district of Assam was trampled to death by a wild tusker on Sunday night.

The incident took place in the Tengabari area of Goalpara and the deceased has been identified as Saharbanu Nessa.

According to reports, the woman was attacked by a wild tusker who had been roaming around in the vicinity for the past few days.

It may be mentioned that people in that area are terrified as the elephant herd strolls in that area in search of food.